Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLSA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 149,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

