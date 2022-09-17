Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Shares Down 3.6%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 361,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 414,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market cap of £8.40 million and a PE ratio of -6.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.76.

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It also develops solar and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

