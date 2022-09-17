Tokenlon Network Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.00 Million (LON)

Tokenlon Network Token (LON) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Tokenlon Network Token has a total market cap of $27.00 million and $1.14 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00003016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tokenlon Network Token has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,091.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00056920 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065043 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00078196 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Tokenlon Network Token Profile

Tokenlon Network Token is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 116,298,815 coins and its circulating supply is 44,559,365 coins. Tokenlon Network Token’s official website is tokenlon.im/lon. Tokenlon Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/tokenlon. Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon.

Tokenlon Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

