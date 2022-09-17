Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $85.06

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.06 and traded as low as $77.49. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $77.49, with a volume of 208 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

