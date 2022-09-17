TotalEnergies SE (TTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.505 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $61.15.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,242,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,355,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,097,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,517,000 after acquiring an additional 327,787 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.