TotalEnergies SE (TTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.505 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,242,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,355,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,097,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,517,000 after acquiring an additional 327,787 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

