Touchstone Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

BLOK stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 174,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,573. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56.

