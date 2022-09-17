TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Update

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

TransAct Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

TACT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 25,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,635. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.