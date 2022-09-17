Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as low as C$0.19. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 9,564 shares.

Trillium Gold Mines Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$11.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. It also holds interest in the Willis property that comprises of thirteen patented mineral claims covering an area of 229 hectares located in Todd Township, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

