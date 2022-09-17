Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.
Triumph Group stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $677.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.67.
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
