Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Price Performance

Triumph Group stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $677.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.67.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

About Triumph Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 223,448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 64,394 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,584,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 131,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.