TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TuanChe Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,141. TuanChe has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

Get TuanChe alerts:

About TuanChe

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.