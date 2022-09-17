Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Short Interest Update

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,730,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 35,120,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Twitter Stock Performance

Twitter stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,474,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889,949. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.81. Twitter has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $68.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Twitter

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twitter

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

