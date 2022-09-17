Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,529,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,903,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,784,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $360.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.55.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

