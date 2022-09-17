Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Reduced by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.01. 2,992,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,963. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.07. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

