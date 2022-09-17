UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UCBJF. Barclays dropped their price objective on UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of UCB from €120.00 ($122.45) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

UCB Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $73.25 on Thursday. UCB has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

