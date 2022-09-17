Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $418.66 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.96.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

