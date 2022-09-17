Umbrella Network Trading Down 17.6% This Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $755,363.23 and approximately $133,691.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007756 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015269 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012150 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000692 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013395 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.