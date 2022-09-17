Unisync (TSE:UNI) Trading Down 0.8%

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.40. 7,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 6,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of C$45.63 million and a P/E ratio of -14.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.63.

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; and service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand name.

