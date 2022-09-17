Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Univest Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UVSP opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $719.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $13,200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 605,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 107.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

