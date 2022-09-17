USDK 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25.71 Million (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.60 million and $25.71 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 273.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,763.30 or 0.58910843 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 597.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00102784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00829874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDK

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.