USDX [Lighthouse] Hits Market Capitalization of $72,135.57 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $72,135.57 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,883.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00614558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00263333 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00050324 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

