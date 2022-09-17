USDX [Lighthouse] Hits Market Capitalization of $72,135.57 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $72,135.57 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,883.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00614558 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00263333 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00050324 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001981 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000070 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
