Vale (NYSE:VALE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. On average, analysts expect that Vale will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vale by 21.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vale by 213.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 362,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 246,638 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

