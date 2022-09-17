Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,635. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

