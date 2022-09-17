Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. 19,815,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,528,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

