Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. 19,815,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,528,125. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

