Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after acquiring an additional 229,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 178,226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,930. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day moving average of $107.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

