Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781,543 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

