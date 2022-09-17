Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) is Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor accounts for approximately 3.8% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $25,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,833,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 95,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VFVA stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average of $100.78.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.