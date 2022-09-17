Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Sold by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 64,359 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.05. 1,120,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,817. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28.

