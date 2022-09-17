Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 17.3% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $39,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $133.51 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

