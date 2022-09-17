Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Shares Down 2.6%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.25 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.45). 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 109,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.46).

Various Eateries Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.93 million and a PE ratio of -7.89.

Various Eateries Company Profile

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 13 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

Further Reading

