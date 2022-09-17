Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Critical Survey

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vasta Platform and ATA Creativity Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 2 0 0 2.00 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Vasta Platform presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

This table compares Vasta Platform and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform -10.13% 0.68% 0.44% ATA Creativity Global -32.37% -37.10% -13.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vasta Platform and ATA Creativity Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $175.60 million 2.62 -$22.00 million ($0.25) -22.08 ATA Creativity Global $31.73 million 1.80 -$5.28 million ($0.34) -5.32

ATA Creativity Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vasta Platform. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATA Creativity Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats ATA Creativity Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 4,508 partner schools with 1,335 thousand students. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 21 training centers in 20 cities in China. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

