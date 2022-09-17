Vega Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $34.59 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00006417 BTC on exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.59 million and $444,498.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.98 or 0.02426766 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00103413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00825953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 26,921,668 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

