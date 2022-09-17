Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $55.71

Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.71 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 42.80 ($0.52). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 44.40 ($0.54), with a volume of 698,272 shares.

Vertu Motors Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 55.61. The company has a market cap of £152.66 million and a P/E ratio of 273.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

