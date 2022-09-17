VIMworld (VEED) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

VIMworld (VEED) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. VIMworld has a market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $248,568.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

VIMworld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

