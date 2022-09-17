Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Cut to “Market Perform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Vintage Wine Estates’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VWE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 7.86.

VWE opened at 3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is 6.40 and its 200 day moving average is 8.09. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 3.00 and a fifty-two week high of 12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. Research analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 238.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 255,832 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

