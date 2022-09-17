Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) & Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Critical Comparison

Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Viper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Fair Isaac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Networks and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A Fair Isaac 27.04% -67.14% 24.28%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Fair Isaac 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings for Viper Networks and Fair Isaac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Fair Isaac has a consensus target price of $546.40, suggesting a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Volatility & Risk

Viper Networks has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viper Networks and Fair Isaac’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fair Isaac $1.32 billion 8.94 $392.08 million $13.65 34.14

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Viper Networks on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. is based in Troy, Michigan.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also provides FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

