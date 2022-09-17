Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 546,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.1 days.

Vivendi Price Performance

Shares of VIVEF opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.