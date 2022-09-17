VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.97. 114,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 254,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

VivoPower International Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VivoPower International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and the United States. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.