Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.75

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 1647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLPNY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Voestalpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Voestalpine Announces Dividend

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voestalpine AG will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.1611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.78%.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

