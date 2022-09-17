Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:IAE opened at $6.41 on Friday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

