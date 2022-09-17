Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:IAE opened at $6.41 on Friday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
