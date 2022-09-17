Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHDGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IHD opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $7.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 30.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

