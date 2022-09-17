Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IGD stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGD. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,395,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after buying an additional 217,750 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 36,813 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.