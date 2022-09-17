W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.94. 2,542,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,976. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

