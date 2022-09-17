Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.44

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.44 and traded as high as $15.71. Wabash National shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 402,350 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Wabash National Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $741.84 million, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 237,485 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

