Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.9% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,958,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,941. The stock has a market cap of $361.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.