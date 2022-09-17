Wanchain Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.40 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00091956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00082924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00021683 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00031363 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007950 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

