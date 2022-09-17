WaykiChain Price Down 9% Over Last Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a market cap of $16.98 million and approximately $379,117.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.07 or 0.17824868 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00102917 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00823808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WaykiChain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain is www.waykichain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation.WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

