Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

Shares of T opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

