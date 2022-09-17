Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 508 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,683 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $133.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $361.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

