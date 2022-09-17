West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 215 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,725. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.67 and its 200-day moving average is $218.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total value of $34,096,751.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 434,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,100,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.